Why NHRC issued notice to MeitY over app ‘promoting’ extramarital relationships | What we know

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) seeking a detailed report on the functioning and legality of the social networking platform Gleeden, following a complaint that flagged concerns over its impact on individuals and society.

The NHRC raised concerns over Gleeden's alignment with India's social framework, seeking a report from MeitY on its legality and impact on society.(Pexels)

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The action comes after the Commission took cognisance of a complaint filed by the Sewa Nyaya Utthan Foundation, which alleged that Gleeden facilitates extramarital relationships by connecting married individuals for discreet interactions.

The complaint claimed that nearly 40 lakh Indian users, both men and women, are active on the platform, raising questions about its scale and potential consequences. It also flagged issues such as misuse through fake identities, possible exploitation of women, lack of regulatory oversight, and the risk of minors accessing the platform.

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{{^usCountry}} NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo, in a post on X, said the complaint suggested that the platform promotes digital services “purely for adultery and sexual invitations”. He warned that such relationships, when exposed, could lead to breakdowns in marriages, domestic violence, and in extreme cases, suicides. “Extramarital sexual relationships formed discreetly can lead to the breakdown of marital relationships and domestic violence when exposed,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo, in a post on X, said the complaint suggested that the platform promotes digital services “purely for adultery and sexual invitations”. He warned that such relationships, when exposed, could lead to breakdowns in marriages, domestic violence, and in extreme cases, suicides. “Extramarital sexual relationships formed discreetly can lead to the breakdown of marital relationships and domestic violence when exposed,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The Commission has also raised broader concerns about whether such a platform aligns with India’s social and cultural framework. The NHRC member noted that Gleeden’s services appear to run contrary to the country’s “social-familial structure and cultural-religious context”, making it necessary to examine if its operations are legally permissible under existing laws.

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Based on the ministry’s response, the NHRC will decide its next course of action.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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