‘Why imposed, if elected’: Retd Army officer, actor Gul Panag's father, on Mumbai BJP chief's ‘Khan mayor’ remark

Reacting to Satam’s post, Lt Gen (retired) HS Panag, father of Bollywood actor Gul Panag, questioned the choice of words, saying, “Why imposed? If at all, he or she will be elected.”

The BJP Mumbai chief's comment came soon after Indian-origin leader Zohran Mamdani ’s historic victory in the New York mayoral election, that makes him the city’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor-elect.

After the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena questioned the Mumbai BJP chief's "mental state", now Lt Gen (Retired) HS Panag has also weighed in, questioning the rationale behind the comment.

A political row has erupted in Maharashtra after a remark by Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, who said he would not tolerate if a “Khan” was imposed on the Maharashtra city .

Panag pointed out that the mayor is chosen through an electoral process, and therefore, the idea of anyone being “imposed” was misplaced.

Satam, in his post on X, had warned, “The way the political colour of some international cities is changing, after seeing the surnames of a few mayors and the ‘vote jihad’ of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, it feels necessary to stay alert regarding Mumbai..! If anyone tries to impose a ‘Khan’ on Mumbai, it will not be tolerated! Wake up, Mumbaikars..!”

Shiv Sena (UBT) hits back Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey also slammed the Mumbai BJP chief for his remarks. He questioned Satam’s “mental state” and said the Uddhav Sena would pay for his “treatment at Agra’s Pagal Khana.”

“Ameet Satam's mental state has deteriorated. From the day he became president, he realised he was about to be wiped out... That’s why he’s been making bizarre statements about the mayor of Mumbai from day one,” Dubey said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

While criticising the BJP for indulging in “Hindu-Muslim” politics, Dubey maintained that the next mayor would be from the Marathi Hindu community. “I confidently say that saffron flag will be flown in the municipal elections, and a Marathi Hindu will become the mayor here,” he added.