Why is UP govt stopping Akhilesh Yadav from garlanding Jayaprakash Narayan at JPNIC?

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the Uttar Pradesh government for blocking the main gate of the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow, preventing his scheduled visit on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, socialist stalwart and Emergency leader, Jayaprakash Narayan. He accused the BJP of adopting tactics from colonial powers. UP government seals Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow.(Photo by Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)

JPNIC was sealed off, and barricaded, and police were deployed ahead of Yadav's visit. Tin shades were placed over the main entrance.

The heavy force has also been deployed at Vikramaditya Marg, near the house of the SP chief in Lucknow.

Last year, Akhilesh Yadav was also denied permission to visit the site. However, he scaled the gate to garland the Emergency hero.

Why was Akhilesh Yadav stopped from garlanding JP at JPNIC?

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) denied Akhilesh Yadav permission to visit the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) on Friday for the freedom fighter's birth anniversary. In a letter dated October 10, the LDA said that JPNIC is an active construction site with scattered materials that can be hazardous. It also said that there is a concern about insect infestation due to rain.

"JPNIC is a construction site where construction material is spread haphazardly, and there is a possibility of many insects due to rain," the LDA said.

The letter also added that Yadav has Z-plus category security, making it unsafe for him to garland the statue and visit the site. "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has Z plus category security, due to which it is not safe and appropriate for him to garland the statue and visit JPNIC due to security reasons," it added.

Akhilesh can pay tributes to JP even in his office: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Akhilesh Yadav of politicising the issue, adding that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has strayed from the ideals of Jai Prakash Narayan.

"Akhilesh Yadav is doing politics. The notice that has been issued makes it very clear that the construction is incomplete. Had Akhilesh Yadav had good intentions, he could have paid tribute to Jai Prakash Narayan even in his office. Today, SP has forgotten the ideals of Jai Prakash Narayan. Had they followed those ideals, they would not have allied with the Congress party," he said.

Bhandari said that after facing defeat in the Haryana elections, the parties of the INDIA bloc are resorting to a political stunt.