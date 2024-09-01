‘Why me’: Jonty Rhodes miffed with Air India over flight delay, broken seat

Cricket legend Jonty Rhodes recently aired his grievances with Air India on social media after taking a flight from Mumbai to Delhi, highlighting a delay of over an hour and a broken seat on the plane.



He also said he had to sign a waiver to fix the broken seat, which made him unhappy with the service. Rhodes also expressed that he is worried about his upcoming travel, which includes a return flight to Mumbai and a long trip to Cape Town. Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes during a training session at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.(HT File Photo)

“My flying bad luck continues - not only is my @airindia flight from Mumbai to Delhi over 1.5hrs delayed, but now I just signed a waiver as I board stating I accept that my seat is broken #whyme. Not looking forward to the next 36hrs with a return to Mumbai from Delhi and straight onto my @flyethiopian return flight to Cape Town,” Rhodes wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

After expressing his displeasure, Air India responded by saying, “Dear Sir, we regret to hear about your experience. Rest assured, we will thoroughly investigate your concern and ensure your feedback is shared internally.”

Why did Jonty Rhodes praise Ravindra Jadeja?

On Saturday, South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes praised Ravindra Jadeja as the “most complete all-round fielder” in the world at present, and also lauded former Indian player Suresh Raina for his exceptional fielding skills.

Rhodes, a revered figure in cricket known for being one of the greatest fielders of all time, was the first South African cricketer to achieve 100 ODI catches. He played for the national team from 1992 to 2003.

Rhodes mentioned that at 55, he still dives on the field without hesitation. He said, “Flying is not the issue; landing is. When I’m on the field, I don’t question whether I should dive or not. I believe that mindset was key to my success.”

With PTI inputs