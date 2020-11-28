‘Why no ordinance for farmers, jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to UP’s ‘love jihad’ law

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 13:50 IST

Soon after Uttar Pradesh became the first state to bring law prohibiting forced religious conversions as Governor Anandiben Patel gave assent to the ordinance, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said his party will oppose the ordinance in the assembly. “Instead of this, bring an ordinance for the procurement of farmers’ produce. bring an ordinance that will give employment to jobless youth,” Akhilesh said clarifying that his party is against the ordinance.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 has been promulgated with the approval of the governor.

The state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier this week approved the draft ordinance to curb forcible or “dishonest” religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

According to it, a marriage will be declared “null and void” if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate.