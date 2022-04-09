'Why Punjab police at our door': Delhi BJP attacks Kejriwal

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday slammed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked why Punjab police were at the doors of BJP leaders in the national capital. The charge came as BJP Delhi spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal tweeted photos of Punjab Police officials waiting to ‘arrest him’. Referring to earlier action against BJP's Priti Gandhi and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the BJP chief said, “What is their crime? They exposed Kejriwal on social media.”

केजरीवाल ने पंजाब पुलिस को प्राइवेट कार PB 02 DQ 1204 मेरे घर भेजा है मुझे गिरफ्तार करने।



लेकिन मैं @ArvindKejriwal को आज फिर बताना चाहता हूँ कि मैं उससे डरने वाला नहीं हूँ। जनता को उसका सच बताकर ही रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/YCxsml4utU — Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) April 9, 2022

Naveen Kumar Jindal on Saturday took to Twitter and posted two photos, one being the car bearing Punjab's number plate. “I want to tell Kejriwal I am not scared,” Naveen posted.

During the press meet, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh played a purported video clip of Arvind Kejriwal in the press meet where he could be heard saying that he (Kejriwal) would not indulge in the politics of mudslinging. "If 4-5 of these people who abuse on social media are arrested, others will get the message," Kejriwal purportedly said in the video.

"BJP is in the power in over half the states in India. But we don't have that pride. If we want we can also file FIR against your leaders. But BJP does not believe in this kind of politics," Parvesh Singh said.

Accusing Kejriwal of misusing Punjab police, Parvesh Singh said Punjab police were tapping Tajinder Singh's phone. "He changed his location 4 times, but police reached him," Singh said.

Talking about the Punjab police's reported action on Naveen Kumar, Parvesh Singh said, "Cops came in a private car, not in an official car. Now they are standing in front of Naveen Kumar's residence. They will arrest him and take him to Punjab."

"Instead of arresting drugs mafia as they promised, Punjab Police today are keen on getting brownie points. There is a competition among Punjab DSPs that who first get to arrest Naveen ji or Bagga ji and get a promotion," Singh said.