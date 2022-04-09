Give prior notice to make Delhi BJP leader Bagga join probe: HC
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab Police to give prior notice within two weeks of the registration of a case if it wants Delhi BJP leader Tejinder Bagga to join the probe in an FIR registered against him in Mohali.
The FIR was registered on April 1 against Bagga for his statements against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and criminal intimidation on the complaint of AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia. Bagga had approached high court on Wednesday seeking quashing of FIR.
The high court bench of justice HS Sidhu, while posting the matter for April 20, said the police would be required to strictly adhere to the provisions according to which a prior notice is to be given to a person being probed within two weeks of institution of the case before he is arrested.
Earlier, senior advocate Chetan Mittal had argued that the registration of the FIR is actuated by “political mala fide”.
Though the state has not submitted a formal response, its counsel Gaurav G Dhuriwala submitted that the allegations in the FIR are not centred on a single statement. The petitioner and other unidentified persons in a well-planned and orchestrated manner are issuing false, provocative, inflammatory and communally divisive statements to criminally intimidate Kejriwal, he had submitted.
-
Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing Kejriwal’s ‘doctored’ video
Mohali: In a second FIR within a week, the Punjab Police booked BJP's Delhi unit spokesman Naveen Kumar Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a “doctored video clip” of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In the doctored video, Kejriwal is heard saying “he now takes money from corruption, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and ministers and assembly members as well.” The video clip was posted on April 6.
-
Ludhiana | GLADA razes five illegal colonies amid protests
The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority razed five illegal colonies in Laddian Churpur village and South city area amid protests by residents on Friday. As per information, the colonies which were demolished include Nandi, Vaishnavi and Khushi Colony in Laddian village, Sarpanch Colony in Churpur and Ashirwad Colony in South city area. In Laddian area, the residents tried to stop the drive by standing in front of JCB machines.
-
Another reshuffle: Three police commissioners, 5 SSPs shifted
According to the orders, IG, Jalandhar, Arun Pal Singh has been posted as commissioner of police, Amritsar, whereas IG, headquarters, Kaustubh Sharma will now be commissioner of police, Ludhiana. Khanna SSP J Elanchezhian has been transferred to Bathinda replacing Amneet Kondal whereas Amritsar Rural SSP Deepak Hilori has been posted as Ludhiana Rural SSP, replacing Patil Ketan Baliram.
-
4 injured as HRTC bus skids off road near Shimla
Four people sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road near Chaili village on the outskirts of Shimla. The bus was en route Shimla from Dharkufar village and the accident was reportedly due to speeding. Those who were injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College. Police have registered a case and the investigations are on, said Shimla deputy superintendent of police Kamal Verma.
-
Shimla MC polls: Nadda to sound poll bugle for BJP during three-day visit
Bharatiya Janata Party's national president Jagat Parkash Nadda will sound the poll bugle for the Shimla civic body elections during his three-day visit to the state which will commence on Saturday. He will arrive in Shimla in the morning and hold a roadshow in the state capital on the same day, followed by a public meeting at the state-run Hotel Peterhoff. The main objective of the roadshow is to brace up the party cadres.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics