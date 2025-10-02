Why Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang wants to kill comedian Munawar Faruqui. Shooters arrested from Delhi

Two shooters of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, allegedly tasked with killing stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, were arrested after a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road in New Delhi on Thursday. Identified as Rahul and Sahil, the two reportedly hail from Panipat and Bhiwani of Haryana. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.(HT Photo)

According to NDTV, which cited unnamed Delhi Police sources, Munawar Faruqui has landed in the crosshairs of gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar, who allegedly plotted his murder over his jokes on Hindu gods. The plot was foiled after the police’s counter-intelligence unit intercepted two shooters in Delhi.

During interrogation, Rahul and Sahil revealed they were in Delhi to target Munawar Faruqui on the instructions of Godara and Brar, both currently abroad. They had earlier conducted recces of the comedian in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and even attempted an attack in Bengaluru, which failed after Faruqui switched cars, NDTV reported.

Faruqui won reality show Bigg Boss in 2024 and has 14.2 million followers on Instagram.

Faruqui, 33, has been in trouble in the past for his jokes on Hindu gods. In 2021, Faruqi was arrested in Madhya Pradesh under the law against hate speech and spent over a month in jail before being granted bail.

In 2024, the comedian was detained during a Mumbai Police raid on an illegal Hookah Bar. He was later released on bail.

Rahul, who received a gunshot wound, was wanted in connection with a triple murder that took place in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Firearms used in the encounter and a motorcycle were seized, the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)