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‘Why should wrestling suffer?’: Delhi HC pulls up WFI over Vinesh Phogat’s exclusion from 2026 Asian Games

The Delhi high court questioned why the sport should suffer because of ongoing disputes within the wrestling administration.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 01:21 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Delhi high court on Friday directed the Centre to set up an expert committee to evaluate wrestler Vinesh Phogat and ensure her participation in the selection trials for the 2026 Asian Games, while also pulling up the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over its decision to declare her “ineligible” for domestic wrestling events.

Delhi HC asks Centre to form panel for Vinesh Phogat, says ‘cause of wrestling’ must not suffer(File photo)

Hearing the matter, the court questioned why the sport should suffer because of ongoing disputes, observing, “Whatever may be the feud or dispute, why should the cause of wrestling suffer?” news agency PTI reported.

Earlier on Monday the high court had refused to permit Phogat to participate in the upcoming Asian Games selection trials scheduled for May 30 and 31.

A bench headed by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that the wrestler had already been declared “ineligible” to compete in domestic tournaments, and therefore no interim relief could be granted on her plea challenging the WFI Asian Games selection policy and its May 9 notice.

The bench had observed that while it recognised Phogat was on maternity leave, the larger national interest in the sport also had to be taken into consideration.

The court allowed Vinesh Phogat to submit a detailed reply to the WFI’s May 9 show-cause notice and directed the federation to take a final decision on the matter before the next hearing on July 6.

The bench also issued notices to the Centre, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the Indian Olympic Association on Phogat’s petition.

Earlier this month, Vinesh Phogat had said she was among the six women wrestlers who filed sexual harassment complaints against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Along with Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, she had emerged as one of the prominent faces of the 36-day protest held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in April and May 2023 against Singh.

 
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