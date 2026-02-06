Why Uber, Ola, Rapido drivers are going on a strike on Feb 7 and what should commuters expect

Commuters could face disruptions to their travel plans across India on Saturday, February 7, as drivers linked to app-based ride-hailing platforms Ola, Uber and Rapido have called for a nationwide strike. The protest has been dubbed the ‘All India Breakdown’ and drivers are expected to switch off their ride-hailing apps simultaneously. The protest has been dubbed the ‘All India Breakdown’ and drivers are expected to switch off their ride-hailing apps. (File Photo)

The strike has been organised by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), along with other national labour bodies. While announcing the protest for Saturday, TGPWU said in a post on X, “App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation.”

Why Uber, Ola drivers have called for strike In a letter addressed to Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, the union flagged what it described as “long-pending and unresolved issues” faced by app-based transport workers across the country.

The union said that as there are no government-fixed fare systems for riders working for Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter and other aggregator platforms operating autos, cabs and bike taxis, companies decide fares on their own.