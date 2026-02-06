Why Uber, Ola, Rapido drivers are going on a strike on Feb 7 and what should commuters expect
Commuters should prepare for travel inconvenience, though the extent of disruption may vary across India as drivers observe the strike in different regions.
Commuters could face disruptions to their travel plans across India on Saturday, February 7, as drivers linked to app-based ride-hailing platforms Ola, Uber and Rapido have called for a nationwide strike. The protest has been dubbed the ‘All India Breakdown’ and drivers are expected to switch off their ride-hailing apps simultaneously.
The strike has been organised by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), along with other national labour bodies. While announcing the protest for Saturday, TGPWU said in a post on X, “App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation.”
Why Uber, Ola drivers have called for strike
In a letter addressed to Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, the union flagged what it described as “long-pending and unresolved issues” faced by app-based transport workers across the country.
The union said that as there are no government-fixed fare systems for riders working for Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter and other aggregator platforms operating autos, cabs and bike taxis, companies decide fares on their own.
According to the letter, this results in “severe income insecurity, exploitation, and unsustainable working conditions for millions of transport workers”.
The union urged the government to “act now”, claiming that millions of app-based drivers are being pushed into poverty while aggregator companies continue to earn profits.
List of demands of the drivers
The drivers have also placed a list of demands before the government. In its letter to the union minister, the union referred to the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, stating that these guidelines call for regulatory supervision, clear fare systems and safeguards for driver livelihoods.
The union put forward the following demands:
- Immediate notification of minimum base fares by the Central and state governments for app-based transport services, including autos, cabs, bike taxis and other aggregator-based services. These fares should be finalised after consultation with recognised driver and worker unions, in line with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.
- A strict ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial passenger and goods transport, or the compulsory conversion of such vehicles into the commercial category, in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, the Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, and related rules.
What should commuters expect?
Passengers who rely on app-based cabs, autos and bike taxis are advised to plan alternative travel options on February 7, especially during peak morning and evening hours.