Why Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's 2015 tweet is going viral now

Before Pushkar Singh Dhami took the oath as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday, an old tweet of 2015 has tumbled out creating an uproar on Twitter to much embarrassment of the new chief minister. A day before the Independence Day of 2015, the BJP leader had posted a map of India, which at that time might have escaped attention, but now as that BJP leader is going to be at the helms of affairs in Uttarakhand, Twitter users have started pointing out that the map has several things wrong.

Here is the tweet, the screenshot of which is being shared on social media platforms now.

Many social media users have been quick to point out that the map is not a correct representation of India and it has no regard for international borders as well. The map of 'Akhand Bharat' tweeted by Dhami includes neighbouring countries while India's map is not correct as it does not show Ladakh and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, Twitter users said. The saffron map with a caption of "Akhand Bharat -- the dream of every Rshtrabhakt," has the image of Bharat Mata at its centre.

Some social media users, on the other hand, came to defend the map and the tweet of Dhami claiming that Akhand Bharat is more of a cultural concept than a territorial one.





Shouldn’t BJP be making this man Foreign Minister of India rather than CM of a tiny state like Uttarakhand? Then, we can all move to 3rd World War! pic.twitter.com/7wkaDq5Y7u — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) July 4, 2021

Former IAS officer, former CEO of Prasar Bharati Jawhar Sircar too chimed in and sharing the screenshot of the six-year-old tweet, wrote, "Shouldn't BJP be making this man foreign minister of India rather than CM of a tiny state like Uttarakhand? Then, we can all move to 3rd World War."

In the recent past, the government pulled up Twitter for carrying the wrong map of the country. Not only Twitter, but several international organisations had also drawn the ire of the government for misrepresenting India's borders.

Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the third chief minister of the hill state since March as in quick succession the state saw the chair being shifted from Trivendra Singh Rawat to Tirath Singh Rawat and now to Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has never been a Cabinet minister but has been associated with the party, the RSS, ABVP for over three decades.