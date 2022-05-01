Why world leaders are taken to Gujarat, not Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's jibe at PM Modi

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in his weekly column Rokthok in party mouthpiece Saamana took a jibe at PM Modi and the BJP government and said there has been a continuous attempt to clip the wings of Mumbai, the business capital of India. On the occasion of Maharashtra day amid the ongoing political trouble in the state on various issues, Sanjay Raut said the BJP leadership in the Centre has forgotten the contribution of Maharashtra to India's freedom movement.

Questioning why Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited to the event where PM Modi received the first Lata Mangeshkar award, Sanjay Raut said there is a process to exclude Maharashtra from the national politics.

After Narendra Modi became the prime minister, world leaders are not coming to Mumbai because they are taken first to Gujarat and then to Delhi. "A few weeks ago, Sharad Pawar ji expressed grief that PM Modi takes world leaders to Gujarat to show the development there. When Sharad Pawar ji raises such issues, they must be taken seriously," Sanjay Raut wrote.

"PM Modi is the PM of the entire country. There are many other cities," Sanjay Raut wrote in his editorial.

Accusing former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis of trying to convert Mumbai into a Union Territory, Sanjay Raut said had there been no Shiv Sena in Mumbai, it would have become a Union Territory.

The Hanuman Chalisa row is the latest to create a stir in the state after Maharashtra Navnirma Sena chief Raj Thackeray threatened the state government that if the loudspeakers of mosques are not taken down by May 3, his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on them. Commenting on the row, Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Balasaheb Thackeray would have showered flowers on Shiv Sena had he been alive. "Balasaheb Thackeray doesn't have to worry about who we are at present. Shiv Sena fighting against those who plan to divide the country by causing riots in name of Hanuman Chalisa. At this time, Balasaheb Thackeray will be showering flowers on us."

