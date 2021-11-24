Widespread and heavy rain likely over many parts of peninsular India

A wet spell is likely over several parts of peninsular India which is already affected by widespread and heavy rain, resulting in flooding in many parts, as per a weather department forecast.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over central parts of south Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and it is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka & south Tamil Nadu coast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said. A trough or line of low pressure is running from the cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Bay of Bengal to south Tamil Nadu across southwest Bay of Bengal in lower levels, it added.

Under the influence of above systems, light to moderate but fairly widespread rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, south interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days, the bulletin said.Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe during next 5 days and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema during 25th-27th November, 2021.

Also Read: A day later, flood-hit Kendriya Vihar limps back to normalcy

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal between 25th and 27th November and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 27th November, 2021.

There is likely to be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of east, west & central India and gradual rise by 2-3°C over northwest India during next 3-4 days, IMD’s bulletin said.