Widespread rain likely over NE states, Uttarakhand, parts of UP for 5 days

Widespread rain is likely over parts of eastern Himalayas, especially Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and other northeastern states for the next 4-5 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Widespread and heavy rain is also expected over Uttarakhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, it said.

The eastern end of the monsoon shifted close to the foothills of the Himalayas and the western end is running north of the normal position. The entire monsoon trough is likely to shift close to the foothills of Himalayas during the next 24 to 48 hours, the department added.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over northeast Madhya Pradesh in the lower levels.Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain is very likely over northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days, the IMD bulletin said.

Under the influence of strong south westerly /southerly winds from Bay of Bengal in the lower levels over these areas from July 11, intensity of rainfall is very likely to increase over these areas and there is likely to be isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the region on August 11 and 12.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan during the next 2 days with significant reduction in intensity thereafter, the weather department added.