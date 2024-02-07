Wife of Indian student attacked in Chicago reacts, seeks S Jaishankar's help

The wife of an Indian student who was brutally attacked by four unidentified robbers in Chicago, United States, wrote to the Indian government seeking medical and legal help. The student, identified as Syed Mazahir Ali, was attacked and robbed on February 4. Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian student pursuing a Master's Degree in the US, was left seriously injured after he was attacked by four men in Chicago(X, formerly Twitter/ Hate Detectors)

Syed Mazahir Ali's wife Ruqiya Fatima wrote to external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. “This is to state that my husband Syed Mazahir Ali who was pursuing a Masters in Information and Technology from Indiana Wesley University, I got a call around 6 pm on February 4 from one of my husband’s friends that he had been attacked very badly and robbed at Campbell Ave, Chicago while he was near his apartment and has been taken to some hospital,” she wrote.

According to Ruqiya Fatima, Ali is in a state of “shock” and is unable to talk as he is mentally unstable currently. “I am very much worried about the safety and security of my husband. I request you to kindly help him in getting the best medical treatment and if possible make necessary arrangements so that I can travel to USA along with my three minor children to be with my husband,” she wrote.

Wife of Indian student attacked in Chicago seeks S Jaishankar's help(Twitter)

Earlier, a video of the brutal incident has also been making rounds on social media in which Ali can be seen bleeding profusely. In the video, he can be heard pleading: “Please help me bro, please help me”, as he was visibly distressed and panting.