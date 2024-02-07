 List of Indian students found dead in US under mysterious circumstances recently | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / List of Indian students found dead in US under mysterious circumstances recently

List of Indian students found dead in US under mysterious circumstances recently

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Several Indian origin students have died under mysterious circumstances in the US recently.

The violent attack in the US on an Indian student named Syed Mazahir Ali has grabbed the attention of people in India. Ali suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by four armed robbers near his house in Chicago. A video showing him bleeding after the attack went viral on social media.

Violent attack in the US on an Indian student named Syed Mazahir Ali has grabbed the attention of people in India. (File photo)

With blood streaming down from his forehead, nose and mouth, Ali can be heard saying in the video, "Four people attacked me. I was returning home with a food packet in my hand. I slipped near my house and the four people kicked and punched me. Please help me, bro. Please help me."

The incident has brought into focus the vulnerable security situation Indian students face in the US. In recent times, several cases of violent attacks against Indian students have been reported in the country. Several Indian origin students have died under mysterious circumstances there.

Vivek Saini

Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student in the US, was killed in the US recently. Julian Faulkner, a 53-year-old drug addict, hammered him to death at a convenience store in Georgia, where Saini worked.

Shreyas Reddy Beniger

Shreyas Reddy Beniger, a 19-year-old student at the Lindner School of Business in Ohio, was found dead last week. Authorities had ruled out foul play in the case. Though Beniger's parents live in Hyderabad, he held an American passport.

Neel Acharya

Recently, an Indian student named Neel Acharya was found dead in the Purdue University campus. Acharya's body was recovered hours after his mother had reported him missing.

Akul Dhawan

An Indian-American student named Akul Dhawan was found dead outside the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) recently. According to the Champaign County Coroner, the initial findings of the autopsy suggested he died from hypothermia.

