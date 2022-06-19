Will anti-Agnipath vandals be recruited to armed forces? Top official responds
Addressing a press conference, Lieutenant General Anil Puri said aspirants will have to give a written pledge they were not involved in violent protests against the initiative.
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 03:34 PM IST
Addressing a press conference on the radical Agnipath military recruitment scheme amid protests in some states against it, a top army official, who was closely involved with the formulation of the policy, on Sunday said aspirants will have to give a written pledge they did not participate in violent protests against the plan.
“The Indian Army's foundation lies in discipline. There's no space for arson or vandalism. Every individual will have to give a certificate they were not part of protests or vandalism. Police verification is mandatory, no one can join without it,” said Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs.