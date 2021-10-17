Will avenge every drop of innocent blood in Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Amid a spate of civilian killings in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that “every drop of innocent blood will be avenged” and those responsible for the killings will be hunted down.

Nine civilians were killed in targeted attacks by terrorists on non-locals and people from minority communities in different parts of Kashmir in October so far. The most recent Two migrant workers-- one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Bihar-- were shoot dead by terrorists at Eidgah, Srinagar and Litter in Pulwama on Saturday.

In his radio address, Awam Ki Awaz on Sunday, Lt Governor Sinha paid tributes to the civilians who were killed recently.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to the martyr civilians and condolences to the bereaved families. We’ll hunt down terrorists, their sympathisers and avenge every drop of innocent civilian’s blood.”

Lt Governor further said that when next month people will be celebrating Diwali, they should light one candle in honour of those soldiers who laid down their lives for country and whose lives were snatched by the enemies of humanity. “I make a promise that terrorism and its entire ecosystem will be uprooted,” he said.

Sinha said that attempts are being made to disrupt peace and socio-economic progress of J&K and individual growth of people. “We remain committed to fast-paced development and will endeavour to build a prosperous and peaceful UT of J&K,” he said.

The recent spate of killings has triggered fear among the people in the Valley and criticism of the security apparatus by political parties.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Kashmiris were not involved in the recent civilian killings in the union territory and that these attacks were carried under “a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris”.

“The killing of innocent people is unfortunate. It is a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris,” Farooq told reporters here.

On Saturday, Arvind Kumar Sah, 29, a resident of Banka area in Bihar, was shot at close range by the terrorists in Srinagar’s Eidgah area while Sageer Ahmad, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh, was attacked at Litter in the Pulwama district.

Earlier, on October 7, two school teachers -- Supinder Kaur, principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Deepak Chand, a teacher at the same school in Srinagar’s Eidgah-- were shot dead by terrorists inside the school premises.

On October 5, three more civilians -- Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and a well-known pharmacist in Srinagar; Virender Paswan, a street vendor from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, and Mohammad Shafi Lone, the head of a taxi stand in Bandipora district-- were killed by terrorists. On October 2 as well, two civilians , Majid Guru and Mohammad Shafi were killed in Srinagar.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba had claimed responsibility for most of the attack.

A total of 29 civilians have been shot dead in Kashmir so far this year, news agency AFP had quoted authorities as saying.

Security forces intensified counterterrorism operations in the Valley after the targeted civilian killings in October. Nine soldiers have been killed in the operations that began on October 11– the highest casualties the army has suffered in a week in the region in recent years.At least 13 terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, have also been neutralised in the operations.