‘Will be destroyed’: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns against ‘Love Jihad’

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 19:52 IST

In a stern warning against “Love Jihad”, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan on said, “If someone plots religious conversion or does anything like this, they will be destroyed,” news agency ANI quoted Chouhan as saying. This comes as the state is preparing to pass a controversial ordinance that outlaws marriages with an aim of religious conversions.

“Government belongs to everyone, all religions and castes. There is no discrimination but if someone tries to do anything disgusting with our daughters, then I’ll break you,” Chouhan also said, ANI reported.

“Love jihad” is a term coined by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

Following on the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh government, MP home minister Narottam Mishra confirmed earlier this month that the state would soon table a bill against ‘love jihad’. It will likely to be brought in the next Assembly session.

As per the ordinance, the conversion for marriage by force, fraud, lure or instigation will be punishable by a maximum jail term of 10 years, Mishra had said.

Meanwhile, experts including Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur have raised concerns saying that such laws will put freedom of choice, dignity and human rights on the back seat.