Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Will begin delivery of S-400 missile system to India by year end: Russian firm
india news

Will begin delivery of S-400 missile system to India by year end: Russian firm

"I can confirm that we will deliver [the S-400 system to India] by the end of 2021 in accordance with the schedule and contractual obligations of the Russian side," Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, deputy CEO of the air and space defense concern Almaz-Antey, said while interacting at International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2021".
ANI | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 08:20 AM IST
In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for five S-400 regiments.(ANI Photo)

The deputy CEO of the air and space defense concern Almaz-Antey, Vyacheslav Dzirkaln on Monday said Russia will begin to deliver surface-to-air missile defence system (SAM) S-400 by end of the year 2021.

"I can confirm that we will deliver [the S-400 system to India] by the end of 2021 in accordance with the schedule and contractual obligations of the Russian side," Dzirkaln said while interacting at International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2021".

He also said that at the present Indian military personnel training is underway in operating the S-400.

"As for the training, the first group of Indian specialists have completed the training. The second group is undergoing training. I would not talk about the number of people but it is a sufficient number for the Indian armed forces to effectively operate our equipment. I would like to say that the results shown by the first group of Indian specialists after the training were very high. I would like to note the [high] level of training of Indian specialists," the deputy CEO said.

RELATED STORIES

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for five S-400 regiments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Taliban with us to free Kashmir from India’: Pak govt leader on TV news debate

Delhi HC asks bank to ensure 1.8 crore balance in Afghan embassy’s account

News updates from HT: 'Privatization for creating monopolies' says Rahul Gandhi

In call with Putin, PM Modi emphasises need for peace, stability in Afghanistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP