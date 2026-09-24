Kochi, The TDB has informed the Kerala High Court that it will take steps to correct the deficiencies in cleaning, sanitation, pest prevention and storage identified by FSSAI during its inspections of the prasadam production unit at Sabarimala and will ensure that the required standards are progressively achieved.

Will correct deficienies found by FSSAI at Sabarimala prasadam making unit: TDB to Kerala HC

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An FSSAI inspection of the prasadam production unit at Sabarimala had found deficiencies in cleaning and sanitation, pest prevention, and storage arrangements, among others.

In a report submitted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India following two inspections of the establishment in August this year, the prasad production establishment was given 91 marks out of the maximum 182 and the result was recorded as "non-compliance".

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar noted that the assessment has identified specific areas requiring corrective action and subsequent verification.

"It is stated that, during the inspections, the FSSAI identified areas where further improvement and corrective action were required, particularly with regard to certain aspects of the premises, maintenance and design, pest prevention, storage arrangements, cleaning and sanitation, maintenance of equipment, documentation and record keeping, food handler training and audit related requirements.

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{{^usCountry}} "Insofar as housekeeping and storage arrangements are concerned, it is stated that the inspection noted the need for improved cleaning of equipment and utensils, appropriate segregation and storage of cleaning chemicals, better storage of raw materials and finished products, appropriate stock rotation and maintenance of corresponding records," the High Court noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Insofar as housekeeping and storage arrangements are concerned, it is stated that the inspection noted the need for improved cleaning of equipment and utensils, appropriate segregation and storage of cleaning chemicals, better storage of raw materials and finished products, appropriate stock rotation and maintenance of corresponding records," the High Court noted. {{/usCountry}}

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The FSSAI report also found water leakage in portions of the production, packing and storage areas of 'Aravana', 'Appam' and 'Panchamritham'.

The court noted that the Travancore Devaswom Board has been directed by FSSAI to rectify the nonconformities identified during the inspection and to furnish supporting documentary evidence for verification by the competent authority.

The TDB told the court that the inputs and observations received from the FSSAI will be duly considered and that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure compliance with the applicable requirements.

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The Board also submitted that further meetings will be held with FSSAI to review the compliance measures, address the deficiencies identified during the inspections and ensure that the required standards are progressively achieved.

On the issue of establishing a full-fledged food analysis laboratory at Sabarimala, the court directed the Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, to convene a meeting with the Food Safety Commissioner, Kerala, and the concerned officers of the TDB and to undertake regular follow up with all concerned.

The meeting shall consider the infrastructure, equipment, manpower, accreditation and other statutory and technical requirements necessary for establishing and making the Food Analysis Laboratory fully functional.

"The concerned authorities shall work out the modalities and take expeditious steps for setting up the laboratory at the earliest, keeping in view the need for effective and regular testing of food products and materials associated with the Devaswom," the bench said.

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