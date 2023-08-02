‘Rioters will pay for every damage’: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Nuh violence

We will make sure that people liable in the violence that took place in Haryana's Nuh district pay for the loss of properties, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said at a press conference. He said that those who are responsible in the violence will be held accountable for the all losses of private properties. However, the state government will incur any loss of public properties that was caused during the communal violence, he added.

“We have passed an Act wherein it provides that for any loss Government issues compensation for the loss to Public property but as far as Private property is concerned, those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it,” CM Khattar said at the presser.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Khattar asserted that every single culprit of the incident will be brought to justice. Also, rioters will have to compensate for every damage that done during the violence.

“I will not allow the peace and communal harmony of the state to deteriorate at any cost. Every single culprit of Nuh incident will be brought to their end through the law. And every damage done there will be compensated by the rioters and it will also be recovered from them,” he said.

During the press briefing, CM Khattar said his government has sought four more companies of central forces after the communal clashes. He said there will be one battalion of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) stationed in Nuh.

So far, 20 companies of central forces have already been deployed in Haryana in the wake of several incidents of violence across the state after the Nuh incident. 14 companies are deployed in Nuh district alone, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad, the chief minister said.

Six people, along with two police personnel, died so far in the violence and 116 people have been arrested along with 90 detained since the clash erupted on Monday, Khattar said.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court directed the concerned authorities to ensure no hate speech is hurled against any community in the national capital during any protest rallies.

“There should be no hate speech, no violence if required, deploy additional forces, CCTV cameras to be installed and everything recorded to be preserved,” the apex court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said, and issued notices to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments in the wake of protest marches in these states after the violence.

The directions came after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal announced to hold demonstrations against the violence in Nuh.

Following the announcement, Delhi Police went on alert mode and have been keeping a watchful eye on ‘sensitive’ areas.

"We are aware of what is happening in our neighbouring state, where there have been incidents of violence. We are very much privy to that information. And keeping that in mind, we are also on alert. Any sensitive area is covered. We are keeping a watchful eye on all our areas, all our officers are on the ground," Suman Nalwa, the public relations officer, Delhi Police, told news agency ANI.

