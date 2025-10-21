'Will get me imprisoned or have me killed': What ex-DGP's son said in video before his death

On Tuesday, Haryana Police booked former Punjab Director General of Police Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, former minister Razia Sultana, in connection with the alleged murder of their 35-year-old son, Aqil Akhtar, in Panchkula. The case took a chilling turn when a family acquaintance from Malerkotla

The case took a chilling turn when Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a family acquaintance from Malerkotla, held a press conference highlighting a social media post by Aqil from August.

In the post, he made explosive allegations against his family, claiming that an attempt was made on his life and about an affair between his father and wife and expressing fear for his life.

Aqil's father, Mustafa, is a retired 1985-batch IPS officer, who served as Punjab Human Rights Commission DGP, while his wife was a minister in the previous Congress government in Punjab.

‘Falsely imprison, will the get me killed?’: Son Aqil levelled serious allegations against his father, Mustafa, mother and her sister of alleged conspiracy to either get him framed in a false case of getting him killed.

“I have discovered my wife's affair with my dad. I am under extreme stress and mental trauma… I feel every day that they will frame me in a false case,” Aqil said in one of the videos reportedly recorded weeks before his death, NDTV reported.

He further accused his mother, Razia Sultana, and sister of being “part of the conspiracy” against him. “Their plan is to have me falsely imprisoned or to have me killed,” he stated.

“This confinement was illegal because I was not intoxicated… They threaten me that if I take any step against them, they will get me framed in a rape or a murder case,” he added.

Aqil, who leaves behind his wife and two young children, later appeared in another video seeming to retract some of his earlier statements, attributing them to mental illness. Even then, the recording ended with him saying, “Will they get me killed? They are all scoundrels.”

Suspicion raised by social media posts: Police Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Srishti Gupta confirmed the developments.

“A complaint was received which said the family members played a role in his death. The social media posts, videos, and photographs raised suspicion, based on which the FIR was filed,” she said.

‘Somebody please help me’: Top cop's son In his videos, Aqil accused his family of portraying him as mentally unstable.

He described being sent to a rehabilitation center despite being sober, claimed his family had taken away his money, and even questioned whether his daughter was actually his.

“Somebody, please help me. Somebody, please save me,” he pleaded.