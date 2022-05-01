Will Gujarat House be dissolved, polls declared next week, asks Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to dissolve the Gujarat assembly next week and announce elections to the state.

“Is BJP planning to dissolve the Gujarat assembly and announce elections next week? So afraid of AAP?” Kejriwal said in his tweet on Saturday.

क्या भाजपा अगले हफ़्ते गुजरात विधान सभा भंग करके गुजरात के चुनावों का एलान करने जा रही है? “आप” का इतना डर? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2022

Last week too, the AAP chief had tweeted that the BJP will hold early elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Elections are due in both the BJP-led states at the end of this year and the AAP, which won a thumping majority in the Punjab elections last month, is going to contest the polls in both states.

Early this month, AAP said that its internal survey found the party could win around 58 seats in the Gujarat assembly polls.

Kejriwal’s comment came a day after he met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in the national capital, a meeting that the latter’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) termed a “courtesy call”.

The meeting, which took place at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s official residence, lasted for around half an hour. AAP leaders said topics such as opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the upcoming presidential elections were discussed during the meeting.

The two had last met in July 2021 when Banerjee visited Delhi after the TMC’s resounding victory over BJP in the West Bengal assembly polls. It was also their first meeting after their parties contested the assembly elections in Goa recently