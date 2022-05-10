‘Will never want fake encounters…’: CM on Rajasthan bid to arrest journalist

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the government will never want “fake encounters like UP” to happen after the state police reached television journalist Aman Chopra’s Noida residence to arrest him despite the high court’s order to not take any coercive action. Chopra was booked for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious sentiments by giving out misleading details about the demolition of a temple in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

Speaking to reporters, the senior Congress leader said stoking the fire is easy but putting it off is difficult.

“The law takes its own course. We will never want fake encounters like UP to happen...Stoking the fire is easy but putting it off is difficult,” he said.

Three FIRs have been registered against Chopra under various sections pertaining to sedition, outraging religious sentiments and promoting enmity between two groups and under the IT Act on April 23. While Chopra got interim protection from the Rajasthan high court from his arrest in FIRs registered against him in Bundi and Alwar districts, police said he is facing an arrest warrant following a local court order in Dungarpur district, reported news agency PTI.

“Our team is camping in Noida and searching all possible locations to trace him. Yesterday, also our team went to Chopra's house but he was not found there and his residence was locked,” PTI quoted Dungarpur SP Sudhir Joshi as saying.

Joshi said that the stay was given on his arrest in FIRs registered in Bundi and Alwar districts and does not mention the FIR registered in Dungarpur. He also alleged lack of cooperation from the Noida police as they were asked to come to a local police station before acting on the arrest warrant.

“Our team was stopped and asked to come to a local police station before directly acting on the arrest warrant. We cannot say that it is full cooperation,” he added.

