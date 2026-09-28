Will not allow MMDR Act to be implemented, says former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the agitation against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Amendment Act, 2026 will continue until the legislation is withdrawn. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre and the state for remaining silent on the state’s interest.

Patnaik said he wrote to CM Mohan Charan Majhi seeking a special discussion in the assembly and a resolution opposing the amendment, but received no reply. (File Photo)

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Addressing a massive BJD demonstration at Lower PMG square, Patnaik said the amended law concerned Odisha’s rights over its mineral resources and alleged that the state could lose thousands of crores of rupees every year because of it.

The MMDR Amendment Act passed in Parliament on August 13 provides for restrictions on states’ powers to tax mineral rights and mineral bearing lands. The Act empowers the central government to control regulation of mines and development of minerals.

Also Read:MMDR Amendment assaults J’khand’s mineral rights, revenue: Cong

Though land is a state subject under Entry 18 of the State List and gives state legislatures the power to tax land (Entry 49 of the State List), the amended Act adds that mineral bearing lands will also be under central government’s control.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is not an ordinary Bill. It is linked to the rights of the state. The people of Odisha are the owners of Odisha’s mines and minerals,” Patnaik said, alleging that the amendment was passed in Parliament without adequate discussion and questioned the role of BJP MPs from Odisha. “Our 20 BJP MPs remained silent — in whose interest?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is not an ordinary Bill. It is linked to the rights of the state. The people of Odisha are the owners of Odisha’s mines and minerals,” Patnaik said, alleging that the amendment was passed in Parliament without adequate discussion and questioned the role of BJP MPs from Odisha. “Our 20 BJP MPs remained silent — in whose interest?” {{/usCountry}}

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Patnaik said he wrote to CM Mohan Charan Majhi seeking a special discussion in the assembly and a resolution opposing the amendment, but received no reply.

The BJD chief said the party’s campaign was aimed at protecting Odisha’s interests and the rights of its people, particularly the younger generation. “We are fighting this battle for the future of our Gen Z,” he said, urging political parties across the state to join the agitation.

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“No party can ever be bigger than this soil. The chair is there today, it will not be there tomorrow. But if you betray this soil, you will be condemned forever,” Patnaik said, adding that BJD will not allow the amended law to be implemented in Odisha and would continue its fight to “bring back our rights”.

The BJD had earlier announced that Monday’s demonstration would mark the beginning of a wider statewide agitation against the MMDR Amendment Act.