Will not appeal court order over professor’s appointment: Kannur University

Kannur University on Friday said it will not appeal against the Kerala high court ruling against the appointment of Priya Varghese as an associate saying she was not qualified for the post even as the varsity insisted all norms mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) were followed for the appointment. Varghese is the wife of K K Ragesh, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary.

Kannur University vice chancellor Gopinath Raveendran said Varghese’s application was vetted carefully and legal opinion was also sought. He said the varsity also wrote to the UGC but failed to get any reply. “Had the UGC replied on time, such a situation would not have arisen.”

Raveendran was among 11 vice chancellors governor Arif Mohammad Khan asked to resign after the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of the APJ Abdul Kalam University’s head last month citing a violation of UGC norms in the appointment.

Raveendran said the rank list will be reviewed as directed by the court but they do not plan to appeal. “We sought a clarification from UGC whether the period spent by the candidate for the PhD research on deputation granted by the state government under the faculty development programme can be considered as teaching research experience for direct recruitment. But we failed to get any reply,” he said.

Raveendran was appointed as the vice chancellor in 2017. His term was extended by four years last year.

In its verdict, the high court said Varghese did not have enough teaching experience as stipulated and her stint with the National Service Scheme could not be considered a teaching assignment.

A single judge bench of justice Devan Ramachandran accepted the contention of Joseph Skariah, who came second in the rank list, that Varghese was not qualified and did not have requisite teaching experience. It said she was interviewed and given the first rank flouting all norms. The court said no university was above the rules and regulations.

According to UGC norms, at least 10-year teaching experience is mandatory for the post of associate professor. Varghese’s teaching experience was less than five years. She cited her posting with other departments to claim 11-year experience. But the court rejected this and directed the university to review the rank list.

