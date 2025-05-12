‘Will not tolerate nuclear blackmail’: PM Narendra Modi's warning to Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India will not tolerate any ‘nuclear blackmail’, adding that operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Nation, Monday, May 12, 2025(PMO)

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Modi said that while Pakistan pleaded with India to stop the military offensive, New Delhi considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure.

"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, the future will depend on their behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn," he said.

The prime minister termed the Pahalgam attack as the most "barbaric face of terrorism", saying it was personal pain for him, but the enemy has now realised the consequences of removing "sindoor from the forehead of our women".

Addressing the nation, Modi said Operation Sindoor was not just a name but, through it, the whole world saw India's resolve turn into action, and more than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered.

PM Modi said India will not see terrorists and their state sponsors separately.

"This is not an era of war, but it is also not an era of terrorism. Pakistan has to dismantle its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace, the prime minister said.

Operation Sindoor details

The Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on May 7, in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

The subsequent aggression by Pakistan was effectively repelled by the Indian Armed Forces, who also pounded Pakistan Air Bases. India has said that its response has been firm, focused, and measured to the escalation by Pakistan.

Both countries reached an understanding to de-escalate on May 10, halting the hostilities that had ensued since India's strikes. The DGsMO of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday, just before PM Modi's address to the nation.