'Will only speak when time is right': Saayoni Ghosh dodges questions on TMC rebel camp

Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh on Sunday refused to clarify her position amid the escalating rebellion within the party, saying she would speak only when the "time is right" as dissident MPs gathered in Delhi ahead of a crucial push to claim recognition as the "real Trinamool" in Parliament.

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh landed in Delhi on Sunday (File photo/PTI)

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Arriving at the Delhi airport, Ghosh declined to answer repeated questions from reporters about her loyalty and whether she was formally joining the rebel camp.

“I will not say anything now. I will only speak when the time is right,” Ghosh told reporters.

When pressed further, she made it clear that she would not respond to speculation. "I won’t reply to you, I will reply to my region’s people," news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

Rebel MPs gather in Delhi

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{{^usCountry}} Ghosh and fellow MP Mala Roy reached Delhi ahead of a planned meeting between rebel Trinamool parliamentarians and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, where the dissident group is expected to stake its claim as the "real TMC" parliamentary bloc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ghosh and fellow MP Mala Roy reached Delhi ahead of a planned meeting between rebel Trinamool parliamentarians and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, where the dissident group is expected to stake its claim as the "real TMC" parliamentary bloc. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} PTI Sources also indicated that the rebel MPs could hold a meeting with West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PTI Sources also indicated that the rebel MPs could hold a meeting with West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the airport, both Ghosh and Roy avoided detailed interactions with the media, choosing not to comment on the unfolding political developments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the airport, both Ghosh and Roy avoided detailed interactions with the media, choosing not to comment on the unfolding political developments. {{/usCountry}}

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The developments come a day after senior TMC leader and veteran parliamentarian Sudip Bandyopadhyay, long considered one of Mamata Banerjee's closest associates, joined the rebel camp following meetings with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Bhupender Yadav in Delhi, the PTI report added.

The rebellion has deepened the crisis within the ruling party, with the dissident faction claiming it now enjoys the support of 20 of the TMC's 28 Lok Sabha MPs. Both Ghosh and Roy are considered aligned with the rebel group.

The Trinamool Congress, however, has dismissed the rebels' claim, maintaining that the anti-defection law does not allow the formation of a separate parliamentary group within the existing party structure.

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