Will present India’s views at G20: Modi

South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous G20 Summits held in New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro with Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability being the theme of its presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome as he reaches in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit to be held from November 22- 23, on Friday. (@PMOIndia X)

“This will be a particularly special summit given that it would be the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. During India’s Presidency of the G20 in 2023, the African Union had become a member of the G20. The summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues,” Modi said before leaving for Johannesburg.

Debt sustainability for low income countries, mobilising finance for just energy transition, strengthening disaster resilience and response, and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development are among the four key priority areas identified by South Africa for the 20th G20 Summit taking pace on November 22-23.

“I will present India’s perspective at the summit in line with our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘One earth, One Family and One future.’ I look forward to my interactions with leaders of the partner countries, and participation in the 6th IBSA Summit scheduled on the sidelines of the Summit,” said Modi.

The PM is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the Summit.

The sessions include Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies; the role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden; A Resilient World --- the G20’s Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems, and A Fair and a Just Future for All: Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.

Modi landed at Waterkloof Air Force Base (AFB) in Gauteng province, where he was accorded a warm and ceremonial welcome. He was greeted with a red-carpet salute from the South African Air Force and a cultural performance.

“Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit related engagements. Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues. Our focus will be on strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all,” Modi wrote on X after reaching South Africa.

At his hotel, a group of children recited a prayer to welcome him. Local artists performed traditional dances, displaying the cultural heritage of states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

With inputs from PTI