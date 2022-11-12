Will Rahul Gandhi attend winter session amid Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 03:06 PM IST

The Congress's Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra began in September with an eye on the 2024 elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leads the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Hingoli on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Congress twitter)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Will Rahul Gandhi attend the winter session of Parliament next month as the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra continues? The ex Congress chief is likely to skip the session. Congress's Jairam Ramesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Saturday that he won't be skipping the Kayakumari to Kashmir Yatra, which is currently in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the over 3,500 km long foot march - which was launched in September with an eye on the 2024 polls - since it was flagged off. Gandhi, along with his colleagues, has covered Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka and they entered Maharashtra earlier this week. On Friday, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray was seen walking alongside Gandhi, a day after top NCP leader Supriya Sule joined him. Both the NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray faction have been allies of the Congress in the state of Maharashtra. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed earlier this year following the revolt of Eknath Shinde, which had split the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been hitting out at the BJP as he continues to lead the Yatra over issues such as unemployment, inflation among others. The Yatra is seen as a campaign for reviving the Congress's grassroots connect amid assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. While the Himachal Pradesh elections are taking place in a single phase on Saturday, Gujarat elections are set to take place next month.

The winter session of Parliament is expected after the Gujarat polls.

(With inputs from ANI)

