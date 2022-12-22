Will revive past glory of TDP in Telangana, says Naidu

Hyderabad

Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday vowed to revive the past glory of his party in Telangana, saying that it had laid a strong foundation for the development of the state on all fronts.

Naidu was addressing a huge rally at Sardar Patel Grounds in Telangana’s Khammam town in the evening. It was the first meeting Naidu had addressed in Telangana after a gap of four years – the last meeting was in December 2018 during the state assembly elections.

He said the TDP was still relevant for Telangana, not for power but for the welfare of the Telugu people. “Our party has every right to seek the people’s vote, as it was the TDP government which had put in a lot of efforts for the development of Hyderabad as a global city. We had made plans with Vision 2020 and the results are there for everybody to see now,” he said.

Stating that he would groom a strong leadership for the party in Telangana, the TDP president called upon all those who had defected to other parties to return to the TDP and strengthen it. “Those who have confidence in me can come back and I will stand by such leaders,” he said.

He reminded that the TDP had taken its birth on Telangana soil and as long as the “Telugu race” existed, the TDP would remain in the hearts of people. “The combined Andhra Pradesh has been bifurcated into two states, which is an irreversible development. But the people have a common identity. Both the Telugu states have all the potential to become role models for the entire country, if they compliment each other in development,” he said.

