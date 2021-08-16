Will set up expert committee over Pegasus row: Govt tells Supreme Court

The Union government on Monday submitted in the Supreme Court that it will set up a committee of experts to examine all aspects of the alleged surveillance of Indian citizens with the Israeli Pegasus spyware even as it cited “vested interests” behind the controversy.

“With a view to dispel any wrong narrative spread by certain vested interests and with an object of examining the issues raised, the Union of India will constitute a committee of experts in the field which will go into all aspects of the issue,” stated the affidavit, filed through the ministry of electronics and information technology.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, is set to hear a clutch of demanding a court-monitored independent investigation into the alleged snooping later in the day.

The three-page short affidavit by the ministry has denied all the accusations relating to the alleged surveillance, contending the petitions before the court “are based on conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material”.

Adding that the averments in the petitions cannot be the basis for invoking the writ jurisdiction, the Centre maintained that “nothing further needs to be done at the behest of the petitioner, more particularly when they have not made out any case”.

At the same, the affidavit stated that the government will set up a committee of experts to look into all the issues arising out of the Pegasus row that erupted on July 18 after an international investigative consortium reported that the phones of many Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen and journalists were among the 50,000 that were potentially targeted by Pegasus, Israeli company NSO Group’s phone hacking software.

To be sure, as the methodology of the investigation explains, the presence of a number does not indicate the individual’s phone was hacked — just that it was of interest.

The government has also cited its statement issued on July 18, rejecting the allegations regarding surveillance on specific people.

The petitioners in the case include advocate ML Sharma; former union minister Yashwant Sinha, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas; the Editors Guild of India; journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar; journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Rupesh Kumar Singh, Ipshita Shatakshi, SNM Abdi, and Prem Shankar Jha; civil rights activists Jagdeep S Chhokar and Narendra Mishra and former RSS ideologue and political activist KN Govindacharya.

In the first hearing of the case on August 5, the top court said the allegations were serious in nature if the reports are correct and posed three questions to the petitioners.

The first was why they came to the court after a gap of almost two years since the first reports on the use of Pegasus spyware were out way back in May 2019. This is a reference to WhatsApp revealing then that NSO’s software was used to send malware to more than 1,400 phones.

The second question was on whether any of the petitioners lodged a first information report or a criminal complaint against alleged illegal interception of their phones.

The third related to the existence of any empirical evidence to corroborate the claims of the infractions.

On August 10, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, was given time to get instructions on the matter from the government. During this hearing, the court had taken exception to a “parallel debate” by petitioners outside the courts on the alleged surveillance of Indian citizens with the Israeli Pegasus spyware, saying if they are using the legal system, they must have faith in it. The court asked petitioners to refrain from debating the issue on public platforms while it was adjudicating the matter.