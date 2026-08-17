Will sit for ‘test’, accept failure if score below 9/10: Adhikari on corruption

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said he will “sit for a test” to prove that his government never compromised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of ensuring zero-corruption and progress in the state.

Adhikari visited Purulia, one of Bengal’s most backward districts, to lay the foundation stone of a ₹4,000 crore private steel plant at Raghunathpur. (PTI)

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Without naming anyone, he warned government employees and political parties and said, “The people gave us victory with a lot of dreams. We will fulfil Narendra Modi’s guarantee. Our government will complete its first year on May 9, 2027. I will sit for a test before you. If I don’t get 9 out of 10, I will apologise to you. Give me the high score if you feel that the person you entrusted has delivered.”

Adhikari was in Purulia district for a government event.

“No extortion, no syndicate no cut money (commission). Let me know if anyone asks for even a rupee. At Jamboni (in Jhargram district) a sub-assistant engineer was caught red-handed while taking ₹2 lakh from a contractor and put in jail. Two motor vehicle inspectors (in West Burdwan district) demanded ₹16,000 from a vehicle that had valid documents. When they were suspended I said the chief minister was not happy. Both were put in jail,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Since Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers faced numerous charges of taking commission from recipients of social welfare schemes, Adhikari said, “Don’t give a penny to anyone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers faced numerous charges of taking commission from recipients of social welfare schemes, Adhikari said, “Don’t give a penny to anyone.” {{/usCountry}}

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As Adhikari spoke, a sub-inspector from Bantra police station in Howrah district was caught accepting a bribe on Monday afternoon.

The development comes a day after Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya warned new legislators at a closed-door training camp that there were allegations of extortion against some of them and such activities could lead to their expulsion.

Adhikari visited Purulia, one of Bengal’s most backward districts, to lay the foundation stone of a ₹4,000 crore private steel plant at Raghunathpur. He also inaugurated a ₹1,300 crore potable water project at Manbazar, built by the state with a ₹900 crore assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for residents of five community development blocks.

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The CM promised progress for the tribal belts in Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia districts where the BJP swept the assembly polls in May.

“The former government spent only ₹6 crore for this region. We will spend ₹1,600 crore. New ICDS (integrated child development services) centres and schools will be set up. I have asked the power department to install fans and water purifiers in all schools and sanitary napkin vending machines in the girls’ schools,” Adhikari said.

“Young people who have migrated must return to Bengal.Will will set up new industries,” he added.