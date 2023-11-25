Will speak on SC ruling on guvs in next podcast episode: Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai

Tamil Nadu chief minister says he would speak in detail on the issue of governors in his next podcast episode of ‘Speaking for India’. (ANI)

After the Supreme Court judgment on Friday on governors, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said he would speak in detail about the issue in his next podcast episode of ‘Speaking for India’.

Former union minister P Chidambaram said Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi “should read every line of the judgment and, if he thinks it necessary, call a competent senior advocate to explain the judgment to him.”

In the last few months, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Punjab have approached the Supreme Court in separate petitions seeking directives to their respective governors.

On Punjab’s petition, the SC on Friday said that governors can’t veto legislature by withholding assent to the bill.

Quoting the court’s judgment that “The Governor, as an unelected Head of the State, cannot thwart the State Legislatures”, Stain said in a post on X, “I will talk in detail on this issue in the next episode of Speaking for India.” The ruling DMK of Tamil Nadu has been accusing the BJP-led Centre of using governors in opposition-ruled states to obstruct their governance.

On November 20, the court expressed its displeasure at the delay on the part of the governors in giving assent to bills passed by state assemblies. Tamil Nadu’s petition on October 29 was against governor Ravi for sitting on 12 bills. On November 13 without giving any reasons, the governor returned 10 of the 12 bills mentioning ‘I withhold assent’. The remaining two bills were sent to the President of India for consideration.

Following this in a special assembly session convened by the Tamil Nadu government on November 18, the 10 bills were readopted and passed. “He returned the Bills due to his personal whims and fancies,” Stalin had said in the assembly. “It is undemocratic and anti-people to not give assent.”

According to Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor has to give assent if the Bill is passed for a second time which the SC during the recent hearings has reiterated

