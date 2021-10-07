'Will stage hunger strike': Sidhu demands arrest of Union minister's son over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday led a march to Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh, where eight people were killed in a violence that erupted during farmers' protests on Sunday. During the march, which began from Mohali in Punjab, Sidhu also threatened to stage a hunger strike in case the Uttar Pradesh government fails to arrest Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish, by Friday. "If arrests are not made or he (Teni's son) doesn't join the investigation by tomorrow, then I will sit on hunger strike," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ashish Mishra is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed after a SUV ran over protesters. According to farmers, the Union minister's son was sitting in the vehicle which mowed down the farmers, leading to violent clashes.

However, Union minister Ajay Mishra refuted the allegations, saying that his son was "not present at the spot where the incident took place." Some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted stones at the car which lost control, leading to the 'unfortunate incident,' the minister reportedly claimed.

The incident has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of shielding the culprits.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court held its first hearing in the case on Thursday. During the hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on how many accused have been arrested in the case so far. The top court has now posted the matter for hearing on Friday.