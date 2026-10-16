BJP Rajasthan chief Madan Rathore says he will ‘stand with Pakistan’ in war with US, issues clarification later

A controversial remark by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader about extending support to Pakistan in the event of war with the United States has triggered a storm in the political circles, with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launching sharp attacks on the BJP, questioning its nationalism.

BJP Rajasthan chief Madan Rathore campaigning in Jaipur. (HT_PRINT/File)

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While the Congress accused the BJP of expressing support for the country it blames for attacks on Indian citizens, AAP sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response.

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‘Will stand with Pakistan… it is our neighbour'

In the purported video, which has now gone viral on X and been shared by AAP and Congress handles, BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore can be heard saying, “If there is a war between America and Pakistan, I will stand with Pakistan, because it is our neighbour.”

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AAP, Congress react

{{^usCountry}} The Opposition was quick to react, with the Congress calling out the “BJP’s love for Pakistan” in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Opposition was quick to react, with the Congress calling out the “BJP’s love for Pakistan” in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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“Yes, BJP will side with that very Pakistan which orchestrated the murder of Indian citizens. Treason runs through every vein of BJP folks,” the party posted.

AAP too reacted, sharing the video, the party wrote: “When the public asks questions, they're Pakistani; when youth raise their voices, they're terrorists! But when a BJP leader talks about standing with Pakistan, where does Modi's nationalism disappear to? Is the BJP, which talks about standing with Pakistan, a traitor or not, Mr. Modi?”

Madan Rathore issues clarification

In his defence, Rathore claimed that his statement was made in the context of an India-Pakistan cricket match and was taken out of context.

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“The statement I made was in the context of the cricket match between India and Pakistan, but my statement was distorted and presented in a way that is absolutely not appropriate,” Madan Rathore said in a video posted by BJP Rajasthan on X.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said his remarks were made during a programme organised on the birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, where members of the Muslim community were present.

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Alleging a conspiracy, Rathore said, "Someone has taken a 2-second or 8–10-second clip and presented it out of context. There is a conspiracy here."

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"Our relationship with Pakistan is one of hostility; they breed terrorism and provide training to terrorists. They orchestrate conspiracies and carry out attacks against us—how could we possibly coexist with them? We never could," he added.