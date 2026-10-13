Masked men tie up BJP leader at Kanpur farmhouse, flee with cash and jewellery?

Two masked men allegedly tied up BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Ramesh Singh Yadav at his farmhouse in Kanpur and escaped with cash and jewellery after locking him in a bathroom late on Monday night. Police suspect the robbers were familiar with the farmhouse and its security arrangements and have (identified) 12 to 14 people for questioning. Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vipin Tada said police had received a complaint reporting a robbery of ₹12 lakh and were taking steps to register a case. (For representation)

The farmhouse in Nyori village, under the Sen Paschim Para police station area, has around 50 CCTV cameras and four security guards. However, Yadav was alone when the robbers struck.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vipin Tada said police had received a complaint reporting a robbery of ₹12 lakh and were taking steps to register a case.

According to officials, eight teams have been formed under DCP (south) Dipendra Nath Chaudhary to investigate the incident. Two suspects have been detained for questioning, and police are examining CCTV footage, surveillance inputs and other evidence.

Reports said Yadav returned from Lucknow on Monday night after taking charge as state secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha the same day. His follower, Abhay Rajput, said he reached the farmhouse around 11:30 pm. The four security guards — Amit, Neeraj, Phoolchandra and Balram — had been sent away for dinner. Rajput said he served Yadav his meal before going to sleep in a room near the main gate.

According to Rajput, Yadav later told him that two men entered his room, tied his hands and feet and covered his mouth with adhesive tape. They took him to the locker room, where one threatened him with a firearm while the other carried a knife. The men allegedly forced him to open the locker and took cash, a gold chain and a ring.

They then locked Yadav in the bathroom before fleeing, leaving him with water and a towel. Yadav managed to remove the tape and call a guard, who reached the room and helped him out. Police received information about the incident around 1:20 am on Tuesday.

JCP Tada and DCP Chaudhary reached the farmhouse soon after the incident was reported. A dog squad was also deployed to trace the robbers’ route.

According to police, no CCTV footage showing the men entering the farmhouse has been found so far. However, two men dressed in black were captured on camera while fleeing. They were seen stepping on a washbasin to climb onto a tin roof before jumping down.

The dog squad moved from the garden to the room where Yadav was allegedly held and then towards fields behind the boundary wall. Investigators also found marks on a tree beside the room that may indicate it was used to gain access to the property.

Police suspect the robbers knew the layout of the farmhouse and are questioning people familiar with the premises. Investigators are also examining whether someone close to Yadav knew about his movements and the property’s security arrangements. Around 12 to 14 people have been identified for questioning.

The farmhouse spans four bighas and is enclosed by a 10-foot wall topped with two feet of barbed wire. Despite these security measures, the robbers managed to enter and escape.

While sources estimated the value of the stolen property at around ₹50 lakh, police cited a reported loss of ₹12 lakh in connection with the complaint. The higher figure has not been confirmed by police.

Yadav has not spoken publicly in detail about the incident, and media access to the farmhouse has been restricted. He and his wife, Shashi, have both served as block pramukh. Yadav contested the 2022 assembly election from Bithoor on a BSP ticket.