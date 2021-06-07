Will step down the day BJP high command asks me: Yediyurappa

Amid speculations about a change in Karnataka leadership, chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he would step down from the top post the day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership asked him to do so.

“Till I have the confidence of the Delhi high command, I will continue as chief minister. The day they say that they don’t me, I will step down and continue to work day and night for the development of the state. I am in no confusion over this,” Yediyurappa told reporters on Sunday.

The CM also said he won’t agree that there was no alternative leader in the state BJP to replace him. “I will not criticise anyone. I won’t agree that there is no alternative person. There will always be alternative persons in the state and the country...but until the high command has confidence in me, I will continue as the CM,” he said.