e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Will unlock India’s potential in space’: Minister as govt opens sector

‘Will unlock India’s potential in space’: Minister as govt opens sector

The government underscored that it also hand-hold, promote and guide the private industries in space activities.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will continue to play its role, the government emphasised, adding that the new organization will supplement it. (Photo ANI)
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will continue to play its role, the government emphasised, adding that the new organization will supplement it. (Photo ANI)
         

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of Indian National Space promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACE) to provide level playing field for private companies to use space infrastructure, in a decision which it calls “historic”.

The decision taken is in line with the long-term vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of transforming India and making the country self-reliant and technologically advanced.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will continue to play its role, the government emphasised, adding that the new organization will supplement it.

“It’ll guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment,” said Jitendra Singh, minister of state for atomic energy & space.

The Public Sector Enterprise ‘New Space India Limited (NSIL)’ will endeavour to re-orient space activities from a ‘supply driven’ model to a ‘demand driven’ model, thereby ensuring optimum utilization of space assets.

The minister added that the move will “unlock India’s potential in space sector”.

The government underscored that it will also hand-hold, promote and guide the private industries in space activities.

These reforms, the government anticipates, will allow ISRO to focus more on research and development activities, new technologies, exploration missions and human spaceflight programme.

Some of the planetary exploration missions will also be opened up to private sector through an ‘announcement of opportunity’ mechanism, the government added.

India is among a handful of countries with advanced capabilities in the space sector. With these reforms, the government hopes the sector will receive new energy and dynamism, to help the country leapfrog to the next stages of space activities.

tags
top news
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In