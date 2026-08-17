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Windows, CCTV being replaced: Repair work begins at school in Abhijeet Dipke's village amid 'School Thik Karo' campaign

Abhijeet Dipke visited the school to kick off the 'School Thik Karo' campaign. There he inspected the campus and highlighted the issues.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 23:01:28 IST
Written by HT News Desk
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The 'School Thik Karo' campaign of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has promoted repair work at a Zilla Parishad school in CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's native village of Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra.

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday (August 15) launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign from his native village. (File Photo/PTI)
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday (August 15) launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign from his native village. (File Photo/PTI)

During his visit to the school on Independence Day, Dipke had highlighted broken windows, defunct CCTV cameras, and a lack of other basic amenities.

Dipke visited the school to kick off the 'School Thik Karo' campaign. However, after attending the flag hoisting ceremony, he inspected the campus and highlighted the issues.

Deep Dive

What issues were found at the Zilla Parishad school in Santuk Pimpri during Abhijeet Dipke's visit?

During Abhijeet Dipke's visit, he identified broken windows, non-functional CCTV cameras, and insufficient water supply in the toilets as key issues at the Zilla Parishad school.

How is the local gram panchayat responding to the concerns raised in the 'School Thik Karo' campaign?

In response to the concerns raised, the local gram panchayat has ordered repair work to replace damaged windows and defunct CCTV cameras, as well as to improve water supply in the toilets.

Why did Abhijeet Dipke launch the 'School Thik Karo' campaign?

Abhijeet Dipke launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign to address basic infrastructure deficits in government schools, emphasizing that essential amenities like water should be available even 80 years after India's independence.
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Also Read | 'No benches, no water': Dipke conducts first audit in Hingoli under 'School Thik Karo' campaign | Watch

Action by local gram panchayat

As Dipke highlighted the issues, the local gram panchayat ordered repair works at the government school, news agency PTI reported.

Santuk Pimpri Sarpanch Vijay Puri said damaged windows and defunct CCTV cameras are being changed.

"We are installing new window frames. There was also an issue of shortage of water in the toilets. We have arranged round-the-clock supply of water in the washrooms," the sarpanch informed.

The headmaster of the school stated that, acting on the instructions of the authorities, repair works have been undertaken.

"We have received instructions from the higher authorities, and accordingly repair works have been undertaken," the headmaster said.

Also Read | ‘School Thik Karo’: Dipke announces CJP campaign for Independence Day, says rural kids failed ‘in worst way’

'School Thik Karo' campaign

Dipke on Saturday (August 15) launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign from his native village.

During his visit to the school, he reportedly found that toilets lacked water supply. During the inspection of the school in his village, he claimed the washroom was apparently cleaned just ahead of his arrival.

Also Read | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke says ‘ready to show my degree’ amid row over his Boston education. But he has a condition

Dipke told reporters, "If basic things like water are missing from government-run schools even 80 years after India became independent, how is the country going to develop?"

"We have a form comprising a checklist where it can be mentioned whether there are basic amenities available in the school or not. We will gather the data from schools located in Maharashtra and nationwide. Then we will compile the data," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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