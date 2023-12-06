Winter session 2023 Live: Amit Shah to speak on 2 J&K amendment Bills today

The second day of the Winter Session saw a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was tabled by Union home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha. While the Treasury Benches defended the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A, the Opposition questioned the constitutional viability of the action that led to the revocation of J&K's statehood. Shah is expected to speak on the Bills today.

In Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the prevailing economic situation of the country, which began on Tuesday, is likely to continue today. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report in connection with the alleged involvement of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘cash-for-query’ case has remained one of the key discussion areas on the parliamentary premises, and it is yet to be taken up for discussion on the floor of the House.

The winter session is effectively the last window for the government to clear legislation before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The session will be conducted in 15 sittings till December 22.