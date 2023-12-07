Winter Session Live: Amit Shah to move 2 J&K Bills in Rajya Sabha today
Heated exchanges ensued in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after Union home minister Amit Shah blamed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir issue while replying to the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. His remark sparked controversy, leading to a walkout by the Opposition leaders from Parliament.
The two J-K Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday after the ruling and Opposition sides debated on the Bills for nearly two days. Shah will move these Bills in Rajya Sabha today.
In Rajya Sabha, the Bill to repeal the Indian Post Office Act, 1898, and to consolidate and amend the law relating to the post offices in India was passed through a voice vote, amid the Opposition raising questions over some provisions.
Meanwhile, a short-duration discussion on the economic situation in the country will continue on day 4 of the Upper House. "Further discussion on the ‘Economic Situation in the country’ raised by Derek O' Brien on 5th December 2023," the legislative agenda read.
- Thu, 07 Dec 2023 09:03 AM
Winter Session Live: On the fourth consecutive day, Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice to discuss death penalty of 8 ex-Navy personnel in Qatar
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demands discussion on the death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar.
- Thu, 07 Dec 2023 09:01 AM
Winter Session Live: What is Parliament's response on ‘Bharat’-'India' debate in NCERT?
The Union education ministry told the Rajya Sabha that the The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) does not differentiate between India and Bharat and added that the Constitution recognises both which is acknowledged by the council.
"Article 1 of the Constitution of India states that 'India', that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States'. India's Constitution recognises both 'India' and 'Bharat' as the official names of the country which can be used interchangeably. NCERT duly acknowledges this spirit as enshrined in our Constitution and does not differentiate between the two," Union minister of state for education Annapurna Devi said in a written reply.
- Thu, 07 Dec 2023 08:51 AM
After the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were passed in Lok Sabha following a two-day debate, Union home minister Amit Shah will move these Bills in Rajya Sabha for passage today.