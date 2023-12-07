Winter Session Live: Amit Shah to move 2 J-K Bills in Rajya Sabha today

Heated exchanges ensued in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after Union home minister Amit Shah blamed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir issue while replying to the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. His remark sparked controversy, leading to a walkout by the Opposition leaders from Parliament. Proceedings of Rajya Sabha.(ANI )

The two J-K Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday after the ruling and Opposition sides debated on the Bills for nearly two days. Shah will move these Bills in Rajya Sabha today.

In Rajya Sabha, the Bill to repeal the Indian Post Office Act, 1898, and to consolidate and amend the law relating to the post offices in India was passed through a voice vote, amid the Opposition raising questions over some provisions.

Meanwhile, a short-duration discussion on the economic situation in the country will continue on day 4 of the Upper House. "Further discussion on the ‘Economic Situation in the country’ raised by Derek O' Brien on 5th December 2023," the legislative agenda read.