'Witch-hunt': MK Stalin sees BJP's ‘vindictive politics’ in raid on DMK MP, Sanjay Singh's arrest

The BJP-led Union government's vindictive politics knows no bounds, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday, reacting to the income tax department's raid at DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan's house in Chennai. In a post on X, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief said the raid and AAP MP Sanjay Singh's incarceration were clear examples of the misuse of central investigative agencies by the government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

"The Union BJP Government's vindictive politics knows no bounds! Arresting AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raiding DMK MP Jagathrakshakan's home are clear examples of their misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: IT department searches over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

Stalin described the actions of the agencies as persecution of opposition leaders and said the BJP was afraid of opposition unity.

"This deliberate persecution of opposition leaders is an assault on democracy. The BJP conveniently forgets that the Supreme Court has just warned the ED to be transparent and fair. But it seems they are hell-bent on disregarding the rule of law and democracy," he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He demanded the BJP stop what he called "witch-hunt".

"The BJP is clearly afraid of the growing unity among opposition parties. It's time they stop their witch-hunt and focus on addressing the real issues," he added.

Also read: Stalin writes to PM, seeks suspension of new NMC guidelines

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches at over 20 locations linked to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai, PTI reported.

The searches are being held at many places linked to the former Union minister, including some educational institutions.

Jagathrakshakan is a Lok Sabha MP from the Arakonnam constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Also read: If ED makes AAP party in liquor case, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh innocent: Atishi

In June, the Enforcement Directorate had carried out searches at premises linked to DMK minister V Senthil Balaji. He was arrested by the ED on June 14 over allegations that he was part of a cash-for-jobs racket. He is currently lodged in Puzhal prison.

With inputs from agencies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON