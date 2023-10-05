Tamil Nadu: IT department searches over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches at over 20 locations linked to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai, PTI reported. The searches are being held at over 20 premises linked to the DMK MP.(ANI)

The searches are being held at many places linked to the former Union minister, including some educational institutions.

Jagathrakshakan is a Lok Sabha MP from the Arakonnam constituency of Tamil Nadu.

In June, the Enforcement Directorate had carried out searches at premises linked to DMK minister V Senthil Balaji. He was arrested by the ED on June 14 over allegations that he was part of a cash-for-jobs racket. He is currently lodged in Puzhal prison.

In July, another DMK minister K Ponmudi, was questioned by the agency in a case related to issuance of red sand mining licences.

The ED alleged that Ponmudi had issued illegal licenses for red sand mining to his son, relatives and some benami holders, and that a huge amount of hawala funds generated from this mining business was used to purchase companies abroad.

