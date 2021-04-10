Home / India News / India records highest single-day rise with over 1.45 lakh fresh Covid-19 infections
India records highest single-day rise with over 1.45 lakh fresh Covid-19 infections

Saturday's rise took the tally of active cases in the country past the 10 lakh-mark to 10,46,631.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Patna: People throng Khetan market, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Patna on Friday. (PTI)

Continuing the upward trend of daily infections, India on Saturday reported 1,45,384 fresh cases, breaking all the past records of the single-day rises, and taking the overall tally to 13,205,926. This is the fifth time since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 that India's 24-hour tally crossed the 1 lakh-mark. On April 5, there were 1,03,558 fresh infections, while on April 7, 1,15,736 infections were reported. On April 8 and 9, the 24-hour tallies were 1,26,789 and 1,31,968, respectively.

With Saturday's rise, the active cases in the country crossed the 10 lakh-mark and reached 10,46,631, 7.93 per cent of the total cases. Daily fatalities too clocked a rise as 794 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

