Home / India News / With 1,709 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai sees highest Covid-19 surge this year
india news

With 1,709 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai sees highest Covid-19 surge this year

This is the second consecutive day that Maharashtra is reporting over 15,000 infections in 24 hours.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:16 PM IST
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Pandemic-weary and sequestered mostly in their homes for a year, India’s elderly are now standing in long lines at vaccination sites, then rolling up their sleeves to get shots protecting them against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)

Continuing the steady surge of daily infections, Mumbai on Saturday recorded 1,709 Covid-19 cases, which is the highest this year. Maharashtra reported 15,602 fresh cases and 88 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day that the state is reporting over 15,000 cases. On Friday, 15,817 infections were reported.

All districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, is seeing an unprecedented surge of fresh infections since February. The last time the state witnessed these many daily infections was in September-October when the pandemic was at its peak in the state. The surge comes on the day India registered 24,882 new infections across the states, which is also the highest single-day spike this year.

India’s active Covid-19 caseload over 2 lakh; 7 states contributing most cases

In the last 24 hours, 7,467 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Maharashtra which is less than half of the number of new infections, and thus contributing a huge chunk to the number of active Covid-19 cases.

While several districts of Maharashtra have imposed restrictions on the movement of people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is yet to enforce any restriction, apart from general Covid-19 guidelines. On Saturday, Aurangabad district administration decided to impose weekend lockdowns until further orders. From March 15, a strict lockdown will be there in Nagpur. However, people are still crowding especially before a place is scheduled to go under lockdown, as people are flocking to markets to hoard essentials, though essential services will be allowed during lockdown.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Let the truth win': Zomato delivery man denies assaulting woman in Bengaluru

Fliers without masks, not heeding Covid-19 protocols could be deboarded: Centre

Karnataka temporarily stops bus service to Maharashtra over border row

Sanjay Raut calls for all-party visit to Belgaum for 'attack on Marathi people'

In Munbai city, apartments and highrises are the hotspots, while slums have reported comparatively fewer number of infections in the last two months. In districts, general disobeyance to social distancing rules, reopening of establishments, pandemic fatigue have been identified as factors contributing to the rise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP