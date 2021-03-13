India’s active Covid-19 caseload over 2 lakh; 7 states contributing most cases

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases surpassed 11.33 million on Saturday with seven states contributing to 87.72% of the daily new infections, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday. The nation’s active caseload has surpassed 200,000-mark, for the first time since January 19, with 24,882 infections reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s active cases account for 1.78% of the total positive cases, the health ministry said. Maharashtra accounts for 63.57% of India’s total active cases, it also said. The toll from the viral disease has also gone up in recent days. As many as 140 deaths between Friday and Saturday and five states account for 81.43% of the new fatalities. Maharashtra witnessed the maximum casualties (56) followed by Punjab with 34 daily deaths and Kerala, which reported 14 deaths.

These seven states are contributing most daily Covid-19 cases, sparking fear of a second wave in the country:

Maharashtra: According to the health ministry, Maharashtra logged 15,817 cases of Covid-19 in a day as of Saturday. The state has been witnessing a rise in cases since February. While Maharashtra reported 6281 cases on February 21, the daily tally has gradually increased with it remaining above 13,000 since March 11.

Kerala: The state next in line is Kerala with 1780 new cases, according to the state's health department. The Covid-19 tally in the southern state has gone up to 1,087,443.

Punjab: The third-highest rise in daily of 1,408 cases was reported by Punjab, which has ordered a partial shutdown in several districts due to the spike. While 352 new cases were reported in the northern state on February 21, the number of cases went up steadily and has remained over 1,000 since March 7.

Tamil Nadu: The state recorded 670 daily cases on Saturday. While the daily tally above 400 between February 21 and March 5, the count surpasses 500 on March 6 and 600 on March 11 and has since remained above that.

Madhya Pradesh: The rise in cases in Madhya Pradesh has also been pretty steep. The state reported 257 Covid-19 cases on February 21. The count rose steadily and on Saturday there were 603 new cases in MP.

Karnataka: The state logged 833 fresh cases on Saturday. There were 490 new cases in Karnataka on February 21 and the daily count rose past 700 on March 11.

Gujarat: Covid-19 infections in Gujarat have also been rising steadily. On February 21, the state reported 258 fresh cases and the daily count on March 13 stands at 715, according to the Union health ministry.