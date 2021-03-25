Home / India News / With a surge in infections, Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 6.9% in MP
In all, nine people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The home department has asked district crises management committee to hold meetings and take adequate measures to contain the spread of the virus.
MAR 25, 2021
The highest number of positive cases was recorded in Indore (584) followed by 398 in Bhopal and 109 in Jabalpur. (HT PHOTO.)

The Covid-19 positivity rate rose to 6.9% in Madhya Pradesh after 1,885 new cases were reported on Thursday, a health official said.

The highest number of positive cases was recorded in Indore (584) followed by 398 in Bhopal and 109 in Jabalpur.

In all, nine people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The home department has asked district crises management committee to hold meetings and take adequate measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Home department additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora said, “Holi and Shab-e-Barat will be allowed with limited numbers of people on Sunday.”

In the districts, where an average of as many as 20 positive cases of the viral infection have been recorded daily for the past one week, only 50 people will be allowed to attend marriages and 20 people for cremation. Gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls will remain closed. In restaurants, only take away facility of food will be allowed, said Rajora.

